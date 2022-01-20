CPM MP meets Stalin, hails move on Republic Day float

Chennai :

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Venkatesan said the announcement of the Chief Minister is very significant. It demonstrates the majesty of the Tamil race, added the MP, who is also a Sahitya Akademi award winner. The Left MP also alleged that Tamil Nadu was being repeatedly neglected by the Union government.





Venkatesan, who also presented a 23-point memorandum to the CM regarding welfare schemes to be implemented in his constituency, asked for repairing the roads of Madurai at a cost of Rs 150 crore and preventing discharge of sewage into Vaigai River among the water bodies and implementation of underground drainage in added areas of Madurai Corporation.





Apart from new arts colleges and ITI for the district, the memorandum also asked the state government to ensure that continuous pressure was exerted on the Union government to complete the AIIMS and international airport projects in Madurai.