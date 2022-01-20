Food Min announces 7-member panel in Delta dists to assist opening of DPCs

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of interaction with the representatives from farmers associations from Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur via video conferencing, Sakkarapani said, “Last year, 14 lakh MT paddy has been procured during the samba season from the districts like Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur and we expect more this year and we have proposed to open 1,400 DPCs across the Delta districts this year.” Stating that a seven member team would be established in each district headed by the respective Collector, the Minister said the team would have direct interaction with the farming community as well as the elected members and based on their demand, the number of DPCs would be increased, he said.





The facility to register their paddy has been arranged in the DPC itself and the VAOs have been trained for the purpose while the District Collectors would oversee procurement, he said. Meanwhile, a monitoring committee has been established in each district to inspect the paddy transported from other districts. Similarly, the infrastructure in all the DPCs would soon be augmented, the Minister stressed.