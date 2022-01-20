‘Poor quality items in gift hamper being replaced’

Tiruppur :

The issue which went viral on social media resulted in the Tirupattur district administration ordering the replacing of 60,000 products in the civil supplies godown in Tirupattur, officials said.





It all started after residents of Rajapalayam hamlet of Kakkanpalayam panchayat in Tirupattur panchayat union and Mottur panchayat in Kandli panchayat union took to social media showing adulterated and sub standard packets of black pepper, turmeric powder and red chilli powder.





Giving full vent to their anger, women demanded to know why they were being provided such materials, “when we did not ask for them.” “We would have been happy if Rs 1,000 had been given as then we would have celebrated Pongal decently.” Mottur women even blamed such poor quality products for the spread of the coronavirus. While black pepper packets were adulterated with cotton seeds (elam paruthi kottai), turmeric and chilli powders were adulterated with saw dust. “Chilli powder does not have the pungent smell usually associated with it,” a woman said. In another video, residents annoyed at being given rotten jaggery, insect ridden tamarind and adulterated pepper, turmeric and chill powders dumped them all on the road.





Collector Amar Kuswaha when asked said, the “issue pertained to the Tirupattur Civil Supplies godown where the products arrived on the night before Pongal. They were checked by the AQI from Vellore (Tirupattur district does not have this post) who okayed it following which distribution started the day after Pongal. When we received reports of adulterated materials, I spoke to top officials in Chennai who suggested that the adulterated materials be replaced with those purchased locally. However, we could not do this due to the continuous holidays. We again contacted higher ups who promised to replace the pepper, turmeric and chilli powders following which 25,000 packets arrived two days ago and are now being distributed. Another 35,000 packets will arrive in a day and they also will be issued to all affected card holders.” Vaniyambadi AIADMK town secretary Sadasivam said, “No such issues were raised when the AIADMK provided Pongal hampers.” But Kuswaha said that vested interests were circulating the videos keeping in mind the approaching urban local body polls.”