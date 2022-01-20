T Nagar MLAs pulls down hoarding after activist’s social media post

Chennai :

Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam posted a tweet through the official handle of the organisation showing a hoarding on a footpath on North Usman Road celebrating the birthday of T Nagar MLA, J Karunanithi of the DMK. The MLA was asked to remove the hoarding before it endangers the lives of road users, as has happened several times in the past.





He also tagged the official handles of the MLA and Chief Minister MK Stalin, and recalling Stalin’s warning that strict action would be initiated against party members who erected banners and hoardings causing trouble to the public, Arappor Iyakkam sought to know when the CM would act against such party men.





A little over an hour later, Karunanithi posted a photograph of the road without the hoarding and tweeted, “I am not in agreement with erecting hoardings. Thanks for bringing it to my notice. The hoarding has been removed. I have advised party workers not to engage in such activities. Let us unite and jointly engage in public service.” The activist acknowledged the MLA’s swift action and said, “We all need to be watchful to ensure the hoarding culture doesn’t come up again.”