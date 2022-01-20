Flyover works: Nehru promises alternative housing for 46 families

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation and Southern Railway are constructing a flyover along Elephant Gate and the civic body has already commenced construction of its portion at a cost of Rs 32.95 Crore. Nehru, along with Corporation officials, inspected the site on Wednesday.





“As per the tender conditions, the works will be completed by July 2022. Also, the railway is also carrying out work to lay additional tracks. They will complete the works by July. Then, the railway will complete their portion of the flyover,” Nehru said.





He added that 46 families have to be removed to complete the work. Once suitable housing arrangements are made, they will be removed.





When asked about several works, which were started during the earlier regime, Nehru said meetings will be conducted with the contractors concerned and the works will be resumed soon.





The Minister also laid the foundation stone to construct an urban primary health centre on Thirupalli Street in Royapuram at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore.