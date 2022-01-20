Create legal framework to streamline sports assns: HC

Chennai :

Justice R Mahadevan issued the direction while disposing of a plea moved by S Nithya, a discus throw player, who sought a direction to the government to allow her to participate in the national level games.





The petitioner said despite being from a weaker background, she succeeded in several district and State-level games. However, even as sportspersons who were not as good as her were taking part in national-level games, the government has failed to support her participation, Nithya said in the petition.





Hearing her averments, Justice Mahadevan observed that there was no legal framework and transparency in selecting players for national-level games. “The State government should consider creating a legal framework that imposes statutory regulation on the functioning of every sports organisation/clubs/association, including the State unit of the National Sports Federation in respect of every field of sports,” the judge said.





He then passed a slew of directions that should be included in the legal framework as far as possible, and should continue to be in force until the passing of such a statute by the State legislature. The directions included one on restricting who donate money to sports federations to become the presidents and vice presidents of various bodies like federations, clubs and associations.





“No person shall be entitled to hold the position of president, vice-president, secretary or any other important post in any association as well as federation on the only ground that he or she has contributed financially to the said organisation,” Justice Mahadevan said in the order.





He also asked all the sports federations to register properly with the State governments. The State government can initiate penal action against the national sports federations when they are conducting the selection process without considering the merits, the judge added.