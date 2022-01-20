Five govt doctors test positive in Vellore

The number of COVID cases in the Vellore district so far rose to 54,514 on Wednesday, after 447 more cases were reported.
Vellore: Vellore Central Prison superintendent Rukmini Priyadarshini and five doctors attached to the Vellore government medical college hospital were among the new cases reported. The number of cases in the Vellore Corporation limits was at 250 cases, officials said, adding that 51,183 patients were discharged and 2,181 still under treatment. The total number of deaths in the district amounted to 1,180. Vellore civic officials started distributing kabasura kudineer to houses from Monday.
