514 fined in Thoothukudi for not wearing masks

Thoothukudi :

In addition, the police also fined three people for violating social distancing norms.





Cautioning that the Omicron variant was more transmissible, the authorities have been repeatedly urging the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing when they are in public spaces to ensure that the spread of the virus could be curtailed.





Among eight sub divisions in the district, the highest number of penalties were imposed in areas within Thoothukudi Town, where 148 people were found without masks, district SP S Jeyakumar said on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, the number of new cases recorded in the district every day reported a marginal decline in the last two days. Though there are around 1,000 active cases currently, around 95 per cent of them are mild and asymptomatic, said officials.





As of now, there are four COVID Care Centres and block-level triaging points are also functional, official sources said. The staff from Health, Revenue and Police departments have sought cooperation from people by following COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread.