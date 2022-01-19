Threat of third wave: High Court to hear plea challenging urban local body polls

Chennai :

The Madras High Court has on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition challenging the urban local body elections as the petitioner submitted that holding elections at the time of the third wave of the pandemic would cause more dangers to the lives of the people.





The first bench comprising the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu has agreed to hear the arguments as a former government doctor Nakkeeran's counsel and senior advocate S Prabhakaran mentioned the matter before the bench.





"People are affected due to the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic. Therefore, this is not the right time to conduct the elections for the urban local bodies," Prabhakaran submitted.





He further added that the State Election Commission has called for an All-Party meeting and the election notification could be released at any time.





"If the poll notification is released, the election will be conducted. So, we request the bench to hear the matter at the earliest," the senior counsel mentioned.





On recording his submissions, the Acting Chief Justice agreed to hear the matter directing the counsel to file a proper petition and the same will be heard on Friday.





The SEC has been taking steps to conduct the urban local bodies within January 27, 2022, as per the directions of the Supreme Court. Recently, a notification related to the reservation of seats for candidates was released.