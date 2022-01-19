Pongal effect: Tamil Nadu's Covid cases to surge in next 2 to 3 days, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Covid cases in Tamil Nadu are expected to increase in the next two days, as at least 8 lakh people from Chennai travelled to rural areas for Pongal, which resulted in a surge in the cases on Tuesday, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after inaugurating three new facilities at Government Stanley Hospital on Wednesday.





The minister inaugurated a hand transplant operation theatre, which has two theatres with 20-bed facilities worth Rs 4.79 crore, and Rs 4.24 crore. Also, a theratron equinox machine has been set up for cancer radiation treatment at the hospital at a total cost of Rs 2.98 crore. Apart from this, a new forensic medicine block was also inaugurated.





“Around 8 lakh people from Chennai alone travelled to rural areas for Pongal which leads to an increase in Covid cases on Tuesday, and as expected it will further increase in the next two-three days. The infection has been spreading fast. At least 1.5 lakh samples are taken daily. In urban areas, there are 1.27 lakh streets, of which 28,219 streets are covid infected, in Chennai alone 9,237 streets, and 3,399 streets are containment zones,” said Ma Subramanian.





He added that in rural areas, 1.29 lakh villages, of which 24,199 have Covid infected people, and 388 are under containment zone. Also, every district is witnessing a surge in cases, and steps are taken to prevent it. People are urged to follow the appropriate behaviour.





“There are 1.92 lakh beds in government hospitals, government medical hospitals, and COVID Care Center (CCC), and a total of 9,000 beds are occupied by COVID patients. Even though cases surge, we have more than a lakh beds vacant across the State for treatment,” said the minister.





Meanwhile, those who did not come to duty on time, including RMO and supervisor at Government Kasturbha Gandhi Hospital, were given notice for an explanation, by the Health Minister who made a sudden inspection at the hospital.