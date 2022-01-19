From milk cake to noodles, Aavin introduces five new dairy products

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Dairy Society Aavin has launched five new dairy products into the market.





The State outlet has launched premium milk cake pricing Rs 100 for 250 grams; 200 ml yoghurt drink for Rs 25; Payasam mix pegged at Rs 50 and 100 for 100 and 200 grams respectively; Milk protein noodles weighing 70 grams for Rs 10 and Dairy Whitener in three sizes (20 grams - Rs 10, 200 gms - Rs 80 and 500 gms - Rs 200).







Five new aavin milk products launched by the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. For bulk orders contact :

Thamizhan AGM (Mkg) North- 9566860286

Sumathi AGM (Mkg), Central- 9790773955

Sivakumar AGM (Mkg), South- 9444728505 pic.twitter.com/vx14MEdeDB — Aavin TN (@AavinTN) January 19, 2022





Bulk orders of these products are also invited.





Aavin Tamil Nadu's official tweet has also listed out marketing officials of different zones for trade enquiries.