From milk cake to noodles, Aavin introduces five new dairy products

This measure will let Aavin make inroads into mainstream dairy business.

Chief Minister Stalin launching the new dairy products.
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Dairy Society Aavin has launched five new dairy products into the market.

The State outlet has launched premium milk cake pricing Rs 100 for 250 grams; 200 ml yoghurt drink for Rs 25; Payasam mix pegged at Rs 50 and 100 for 100 and 200 grams respectively; Milk protein noodles weighing 70 grams for Rs 10 and Dairy Whitener in three sizes (20 grams - Rs 10, 200 gms - Rs 80 and 500 gms - Rs 200).



Bulk orders of these products are also invited. 

Aavin Tamil Nadu's official tweet has also listed out marketing officials of different zones for trade enquiries.

