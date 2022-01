Tiruchy City police on Tuesday detained two persons who had hoarded huge quantities of gutkha for selling them to the minors, under Goondas Act and seized 546 kg guta worth Rs 5.50 lakh.

Representative image Thiruchirapalli : Police on December 23 seized the gutkha and arrested Mahendra Kumar (25) and Anandaram (30). As the duo was planning to sell the narcotics to school students, Tiruchy CoP G Karthikeyan ordered them to be detained under Goondas Act. Related Tags : Goondas Act | gutkha