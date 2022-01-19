Wed, Jan 19, 2022

Hindu Munnani workers detained under Goondas Act for defacing Periyar statue

Published: Jan 19,202207:11 AM

Two Hindu Munnani workers, who were arrested for defacing the statue of social reformer ‘Periyar’ EV Ramaswamy in Coimbatore, were detained under Goondas Act on Tuesday.

Representative image
Coimbatore: The duo smeared saffron colour powder on the statue and garlanded it with a pair of slippers on January 8. Police nabbed the accused Arun Karthik, 26, an auto driver and his friend Mohanraj, 28. The Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar issued a detention order, which was served on the duo lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

