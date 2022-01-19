Hindu Munnani workers detained under Goondas Act for defacing Periyar statue

Two Hindu Munnani workers, who were arrested for defacing the statue of social reformer ‘Periyar’ EV Ramaswamy in Coimbatore, were detained under Goondas Act on Tuesday.

Representative image Coimbatore : The duo smeared saffron colour powder on the statue and garlanded it with a pair of slippers on January 8. Police nabbed the accused Arun Karthik, 26, an auto driver and his friend Mohanraj, 28. The Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar issued a detention order, which was served on the duo lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. Related Tags : Hindu Munnani workers | Goondas Act | Periyar statue