CCTVs fixed in warehouse to monitor trapped leopard in Kovai

Forest officials have decided to wait and watch as the leopard, which has gone without food since Monday, in all likelihood may get trapped naturally in the cage after being lured by the live bait placed inside.

Coimbatore : "A dog has been kept inside a separate compartment in each of the two cages to ensure that they are not killed by the leopard," said S Ramasubramanian Conservator of forest and Field Director of ATR, who supervised the ongoing operation on Tuesday. "CCTV's were fixed to monitor the movement of the animal," said another official.