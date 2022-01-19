Four men held for stealing CCTVs from police outpost in Thoothukudi

Four men were arrested in Thoothukudi on Tuesday after being charged with stealing CCTV cameras from a police outpost under the limits of Thoothukudi North station.
Thoothukudi: The incident occurred on Monday night. The North police found two CCTV cameras stolen from the outpost, sources said. As per directive of SP S Jeyakumar, a special team led by Thoothukudi Town DSP Ganesh was formed and the team nabbed four men. Investigations revealed that those four committed the crime under influence of alcohol. The police recovered two stolen CCTV cameras.
