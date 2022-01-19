Natrampalli residents nab chain snatcher on bike, tie and thrash him

A chain snatcher, who attempted to snatch the chain of a woman riding pillion on a two wheeler, was caught, tied up and thrashed.
Vellore: Later he was handed over to police on Monday evening. Police said that Suresh (34) of Vaniyambadi was returning to Hosur with his family on a two wheeler. Near Kethandapatti. one of the duo, tried to snatch the chain of Suresh’s wife Mayuri (29). However, she held on to it and locals nabbed one of the culprits and tied him to a power pole. However, the other culprit escaped. They thrashed him before Natrampalli police were called in.
