Ex-serviceman arrested for impregnating minor girl in Gudiyattam

An ex-serviceman, who made a minor girl pregnant, was arrested and remanded to custody on Tuesday.

Vellore : Police said the ex-serviceman Sekar (55) of Indiranagar in Gudiyattam was running a wet flour grinding unit. A Class 12 girl from the same area used to come to the shop to help him. Sekar who was already married and had a son and daughter soon became infatuated with girl and sexually molested her on many occasions. Then the girl became ill and her parents found her to be seven months pregnant. They filed a complaint against Sekar based on which, police arrested him.