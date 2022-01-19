Tiruvannamalai farmer held for killing peacock, 5 peahens by poisoning

Forest Department officials arrested a man who killed a peacock and 5 peahens with poisoned grains in a village near Tiruvannamalai of Tuesday.
Tiruvannamalai: Sources revealed that forest officials received a tip off that peacocks were found dead in a field at Keeranur. The officials visited the field of one Kasiraja (57) of the area where they found the carcasses of one peacock and five peahens. When questioned, Kasiraja accepted that the birds died due to eating poisoned grains which had made into balls to control the rodent menace in his field.
Conversations