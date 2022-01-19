Convince Karnataka unit over Mekedatu or face protest: Farmers warn TNCC

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) should advice the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) not to support Mekedatu dam construction.

Thiruchirapalli : Otherwise, the farmers from Tamil Nadu would continue to fight against the party in the state, warned PR Pandian, coordinator of all Farmers Association here on Tuesday. The farmers led by Pandian commenced their rally to Mekedatu to stage a besiege protest at the proposed dam construction site on Tuesday from Tiruvarur. Pandian said, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka collude in working against TN.