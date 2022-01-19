Mannargudi MLA TRB Rajaa made DMK’s new IT wing secretary

The ruling DMK on Tuesday appointed its MLA from Mannargudi TRB Rajaa as the party’s new IT wing secretary, replacing Palanivel Thiaga Rajan who is the Finance Minister of the state.

Mannargudi MLA TRB Rajaa Chennai : An announcement made by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan in this regard on Tuesday evening said Mannargudi MLA and incumbent NRI wing secretary Rajaa is being appointed as the new IT wing secretary of the party in accordance with the party by law. The party has announced recently nominated Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdullah as new NRI wing secretary.