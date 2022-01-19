Doddabetta Tea Park gets mini-waterfalls, floral stream

Coimbatore :

“A natural stream flows down the slope into a small check dam. During rainy season, the water flow rises by more than a foot. It has been developed into mini-falls. When it’s dry, arrangements are being made for the water to flow down artificially. However tourists cannot bathe in it,” said B Ramesh, Deputy Horticulture Officer, Tea Park.





The park spread over an area of 10.20 acres has organic tea fields in five acres presenting spectacular view points for the visitors. A floral stream has also come up on the vast landscape. “Almost 80 per cent of the work to set up the floral stream has been finished and remaining would get over in another 15 days. More than 30,000 flowering plants, including varieties like duranta, begonia and Gazania have been planted in 12 long rows to create the waves of the natural stream. Once these plants bear flowers, it may be a visual delight,” said Ramesh.





In the whole of last year, 57,940 tourists visited the Tea Park. The park which was inaugurated in 2015 had received 26,000 visitors in the first year. Within a short span, the park grew in popularity as tourist footfall rose to a maximum of 1.47 lakh visitors in April 2018 to March 2019. However, the arrivals dropped thereafter due to the impact of COVID-19.





Shibhila Mary, Joint Director (in-charge) of Horticulture Department said that the new attractions will bring in more visitors to the park. “The Horticulture Department has also sought funds from the government to develop the park further,” she said.