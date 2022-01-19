CPM, NTK demand withdrawal of notice against TV channel

Chennai :

In Junior Superstar season 4, telecast on Zee Tamil, two kids acting like a king and minister talk about an imaginary country where its ruler has declared a war on black money that ended in failure. The state BJP leaders claimed it as an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.





“Only recently the BJP leaders claimed to fight for the freedom of expression of a person with a record of spreading defamatory and communal issues, now they could not even able to tolerate a satire by school kids,” Balakrishnan said in a statement. He sought immediate withdrawal of the notice issued by the Ministry to the Tamil channel as it goes against the rights given under the Constitution. “They think public criticism could be suppressed through threatening the media using the government machinery,” he added.





“When people who are upset at the seven years rule of BJP at the Centre express their anguish, the party with power in their hand is trying to strangulate the voices expressed in a democratic manner. I strongly condemn the BJP government for trying to use their power to threaten media houses for voicing their concerns against it,” said Seeman, in a statement.





The Ministry’s notice was issued on the complaint filed by BJP state president of IT and Social Media Cell, Tamil Nadu, CTR Nirmal Kumar.