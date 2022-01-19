One spectator gored to death, 45 others hurt in Tiruchy Jallikattu

Thiruchirapalli :

The Jallikattu was held in view of Pongal celebrations at Navalur Kuttapattu, located on the outskirts of Tiruchy. Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi flagged off the event in which as many as 510 bulls participated and 380 tamers were allowed inside the rings.





Though the event was scheduled at 8 am, it was delayed by around 2 hours as bulls from other districts like Madurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai reached a little late and the event started around 10 am.





As per the regulations, the number of spectators was restricted and only local people were allowed to witness the event. The winners were distributed with prizes like bicycle, refrigerator and other home appliances and the bull owners were also given prizes.





Meanwhile, one of the bulls that ran amok hit Vinod Kumar (26), who had come from Vannankovil in Tiruchy to watch the event. The 26-year-old spectator sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, but he died on the way.





Similarly, as many as 45 persons, including 13 bull owners and 10 spectators, sustained injuries during the Jallikattu.