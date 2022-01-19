Wilson: Failure to implement OBC quota in law admissions will attract legal consequences

Chennai :

According to the senior counsel, he had recently raised this demand to all the universities, but RMLNU, Lucknow and NUASL, Kochi only have responded positively claiming that they are implementing the exact state reservations in All India Seats and State / Local Domicile seats in National Law Schools and Universities offered by them for the OBCs, SC/STs.





“As an outcome of legal fight of the DMK, the Supreme Court has recently upheld and ensured 27 per cent of reservations for OBCs in the state surrendered AIQ seats for medical and dental admissions. As per the Constitutional mandate, the National Law School and Universities should also reserve exact state reservations in AIQ, state and local domicile seats,” he said.





He further added that we cannot wait for someone to go for the court to grant the state reservations in NLUs.





“The failure in granting the exact state reservation in AIQ, state and local domicile in law education in NLUs is against Article 15 and 45 of the Constitution. I would like to remind this non-implementation of this reservation will inevitably attract legal consequences,” Wilson noted.