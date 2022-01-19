Govt version of MGR’s legacy incorrect: Jayakumar

Former Minister and AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar on Tuesday condemned the DMK government stating that the legacy of MGR is misinterpreted in government press releases.
Chennai: In a statement the AIADMK leader said that the few lines recently expressed in government press release had misinterpreted facts related to MGR’s films and its scripts. The government should ensure that only the facts related to the former CM is released, the statement added. Meanwhile, DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi responding to Jayakumar’s clarification on the issue, said the former AIADMK minister doesn’t deserve to talk about the DMK or Chief Minister MK Stalin. Claiming that it was well known fact that MGR shot to fame only after acting in M Karunanidhi penned dialogues in movies like Manthiri Kumari, Bharathi said that it was unbecoming of a former minister to issue such statements without consulting anyone or learning from books. Describing Jayakumar’s statement as a “bundle of lies,” the DMK organising secretary said the former AIADMK minister must be unaware of the relationship between MGR and Stalin.
