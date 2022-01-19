OPS extends support to govt on tableau row

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said the security officers supervising the Republic Day celebrations had denied permission for four states, including Tamil Nadu. This ban has come in the wake of strict COVID protocol rules imposed by the Centre. The AIADMK will cooperate with the state government in ensuring the tableau of Tamil Nadu’s participation in the Republic Day parade celebrations.





Every year as many as 16 tableau from major states and union territories participate in the republic day parade representing 37 states and union territories, but this year four tableau had been denied permission due to COVID restrictions. Every year the heritage and legacy of TN had been portrayed through tableau participation during parade celebrations. This year the number of tableaus has been reduced to 12.





Similarly, Chennai being a state capital and a prominent city in the country had always been a departure destination for Hajj pilgrims, but this year Chennai is removed from the Hajj departure destination list. This is a setback for Hajj pilgrims based in Tamil Nadu, OPS said.





Chief Minister MK Stalin had written a DO letter in this regard to the Prime Minister’s office, but considering the seriousness of the issue, the Chief Minister should call the Prime Minister over the phone and sort these issues at the earliest, OPS added.