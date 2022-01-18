Dummy weapons taken for Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan shoot seized? HC moved

Chennai :

The South Indian Movie Dummy Effects Association (SIMDEA) have approached the Madras High Court seeking direction to the police department to devise certain guidelines and licenses for the hassle-free transportation of the dummy weapons which are being offered on rent to production houses by the SIMDEA members for the making of films.





In an affidavit, the association has stated that when an assistant director took the dummy guns to Karaikkudi for the shooting of Suriya’s ongoing project Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the police have seized those dummy weapons.





“The police have further raided a godown in Chennai and seized about 150 dummy guns widely used for shooting. It had been a complex thing to take the dummy weapons for shooting as there is no procedure is in place. Though we have submitted a representation to the police department in 2014 to give ID cards for people who are transporting the dummy guns and licences to the dummy weapons, the police have not acted on that till now,” the affidavit read.





The litigant association has also pointed a verdict of the Bombay High Court which directed the Greater Mumbai Police to grant a license to the dummy guns by giving numbers to each mock weapon. These identification marks will be made after being the dummy guns were produced before the arms and ammunition department, according to the petitioner.





The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing by the HC in the upcoming week.



