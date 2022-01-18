Work out revenue potential from tourism, handicrafts: Stalin to TN Planning Commission

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday urged the State Planning Commission to work out plans for the exchequer to earn revenue from tourism, handicrafts, small industries and others.





He also asked the Commission to come out with a detailed plan of action instead of merely making suggestions to the state government.





Addressing the meeting of the State Planning Commission here, Stalin said the state earns revenue mainly from document registration and excise duty.





Going beyond that, schemes have to be drafted to earn revenue from tourism, handicrafts, small industries and others, Stalin said.





He said industrial development should result in revenue and employment generation.





Stalin said the Commission members can travel, meet experts, industrialists and submit a detailed plan of action to the state government rather than merely making some suggestions.





The Chief Minister also said plans should be there so that the development happens equally across all regions in the state.