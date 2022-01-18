DMK holds meeting with allies on seat sharing in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

The meeting, chaired by Minister KN Nehru in the presence of Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, was attended by parties like Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK and MDMK.





Speaking among the party representatives, Nehru said a detailed analysis of the winning prospect should be made by all the friendly parties. The seat allocation would be made in accordance with the suggestions and recommendations of the party high command. He also urged the friendly parties to work with full commitment for the victory of the candidates, who represent the alliance and prove again that Tiruchy was a fortress of the DMK and its allies.





The alliance political parties had also put forth their expectations and sought a detailed interaction before deciding on the allocation of seats.





DMK district secretaries, MLAs and party functionaries also took part in the meeting.