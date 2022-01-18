Will seek more seats from AIADMK, says Ponnar

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of selection of candidates for the local body polls in Tiruchy district, the former union minister said, the BJP state unit has decided to hold talks with AIADMK for more seats this time. “The winning chances for the NDA are brighter at present and so once the seat sharing meeting commences with AIADMK, we would seek more seats and BJP will certainly win more seats,” he added.





When asked about the number of parties aligning with the NDA for the urban local body polls, the former minister said that the alliance talks are yet to commence. “Our alliance with AIADMK is intact and the number of other parties would be decided only during the talks and we are more confident this time that the NDA will capture more seats in the local body polls,” he stressed.





On rejection of tableau, Radhakrishnan citing COVID, stressed that there is no room for politics in this.