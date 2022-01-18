Evasive leopard spotted in Kovai warehouse, efforts on to capture it

Coimbatore :

The Forest Department has taken all out efforts to capture the animal from inside the warehouse at Sathya Nagar in BK Pudur.





The staff, who tried to enter the warehouse in the morning were shocked to spot a leopard inside and informed the Forest Department. Soon, a large team led by District Forest Officer (DFO) TK Ashok Kumar arrived and planned strategies to capture the animal. Two cages were placed at the two entry points with meat as bait to lure the animal. Also, the gaps in the warehouse were sealed using nets. Similarly, the low roofing and sides of the warehouse was covered with net to prevent the animal from escaping. “The animal appears to be frightened due to large presence of people. We expect the leopard to move at nightfall and in most likelihood may get trapped in the cage,” said an official involved in the operation.





If it still remains elusive, then efforts are likely to be taken tranquilise the animal on Tuesday morning.