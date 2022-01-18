Parties flay Centre for rejecting TN’s Republic Day tableau

Chennai :

Understandably, parties in the DMK-led secular alliance slammed the Union government for rejecting the state’s tableau.





DMK MP from Thoothukudi Kanimozhi took to social media to condemn the Union government for rejecting Tamil Nadu’s tableau and said, “Sacrifice of Velu Natchiyar, VOC and Bharathiyar is ingrained in the life of every Tamil. Ignorance of the Union government towards them amounts to insulting the entire state.” “India belongs to all. India is not made of just northern states. The Union government should immediately repeal the anti-democratic move,” remarked Kanimozhi, tagging the official Twitter handle of the PM and Defence Minister.





Joining the issue, CPM MP from Madurai and Sahitya Akademi award winning writer Su Venkatesan wondered, “Who are you to reject Velu Natchiyar, VOC and Narayana Guru?” “What will you permit in the Republic Day parade if not them? Godses & Golwalkars?” he tweeted.





Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, “This is blatant discrimination against all non-BJP states. This slight should not be tolerated.” Lack of time: Annamalai





BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said that the tableau of all states could not be accommodated during the Republic Day parade due to time constraint. Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai said that the Defence department would give an explanation for the rejection.