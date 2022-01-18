16 male Vellore jail inmates infected by chickenpox, all isolated

A total of 16 inmates of the Vellore Central Jail housing male prisoners were infected by chicken pox, sources revealed.
Vellore: Jail officials said that as soon as the infections were realised and confirmed all the infected were isolated and were being treated separately. “They will be allowed to return to original rooms only after they are fully cured,” jail officials revealed. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore touched 221 on Monday with the Vellore district administration operating special camps even at the gate of the Vellore Collectorate to provide vaccination. As a follow up measure to regular vaccinations, Vellore SP Rajesh Kannan ordered that police personnel who were due the second vaccine dose or booster dose be provided with it. Hence at a special camp for police personnel conducted at the Nethaji stadium on Monday nearly 200 policemen were vaccinated, officials said.
