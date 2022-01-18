Newborn girl found in garbage heap admitted to Vellore GMCH

The Vellore north police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances under which a new born female baby was found in a garbage heap in the Kagithapattarai area in Vellore on Monday.
Vellore: When residents coming to the local fair price shop in the morning heard a baby crying, they found a new born female baby lying amid the garbage. Locals immediately informed the Vellore north police who called for a 108 ambulance whose crew provided first aid to the infant and then rushed it to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital where it is convalescing. A small cloth bag with some dresses was found nearby. Police are trying to trace its parents.
