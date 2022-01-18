Two DMK MLAs, one from AIADMK test positive for COVID-19 infection

Two ruling DMK MLAs and an Opposition AIADMK MLA have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The DMK MLAs Durai Chandrasekaran and N Ashok Kumar, representing Tiruvaiyaru and Peravurani constituencies have contracted the virus, official sources said.
Chennai: The legislators had COVID-19 symptoms and both of them were subjected to the RT-PCR tests, the results returned positive. While Durai Chandrasekaran has been admitted to a private hospital, Ashok Kumar has isolated himself at his residence, the sources added. The MLAs have advised persons who were in contact with them to get tested. The AIADMK MLA from Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district, A Arunmozhithevan has tested positiv. He has quarantined himself in his house. Arunmozhithevan had undergone a test, after his wife and eldest son tested positive.
