EPS asks govt to use bureaucracy efficiently to tackle law and order

Alleging that law and order deteriorated in the state after the DMK came to power, Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the state to appoint appropriate officials for the right jobs besides taking action against irate policemen, who indulge in wrongdoings.
Chennai: Stating that police were also not getting due respect from social enemies, AIADMK leader, in a statement said at the same time there were also incidents and reports that the police personnel was also exceeding their limits against those law violators, who were arrested by them. “This is because of severe stress and pressure since they (police) work day and night,” he said and claimed that the government is not taking steps to give training for removing stress for the cops. Listing out various incidents, including violation of law across the state, the AIADMK leader said since there were several sincere officers working in several departments, they should be posted to do the right job.
