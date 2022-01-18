Ex-DMK minister Mathivanan appointed TAHDCO chairman

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday issued orders to appoint former Dairy minister U Mathivanan as Chairman of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Ltd.
Chennai: “Mathivanan has vast experience in public life. He has done numerous services to the people of Tiruvarur and Kilvelur constituencies,” said Stalin, in the order. According to the order, Mathivanan, a law graduate, was elected as MLA from Tiruvarur in 2006 following which he was made the minister. He served as Minister till 2011 and once again contested in Kilvelur constituency in 2016 where he won and served for five years.
