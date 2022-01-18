Tue, Jan 18, 2022

Ex-DMK minister Mathivanan appointed TAHDCO chairman

Published: Jan 18,202204:06 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday issued orders to appoint former Dairy minister U Mathivanan as Chairman of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Ltd.

Ex DMK minister Mathivanan (Source: Twitter)
Ex DMK minister Mathivanan (Source: Twitter)
Chennai: “Mathivanan has vast experience in public life. He has done numerous services to the people of Tiruvarur and Kilvelur constituencies,” said Stalin, in the order. According to the order, Mathivanan, a law graduate, was elected as MLA from Tiruvarur in 2006 following which he was made the minister. He served as Minister till 2011 and once again contested in Kilvelur constituency in 2016 where he won and served for five years.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations