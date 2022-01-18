Work together, Stalin tells Tamil institute, edu depts

Chennai :

Inspecting the new campus of the institute at Perumbakkam in the city in the company of Tamil development minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday morning, Stalin advised the institute officials to make efforts to ensure that their functioning was such that apart from research and publication, the activities of the institute also reach students and Tamil enthusiasts.





Officials were urged to organise conferences to educate people about the pride of classical Tamil. He also asked the officials of Tamil University, Tamil development department and Tamil virtual academy to work in tandem in this regard. The chief minister also announced that awards would be presented to people selected for Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Semmozhi Award from 2010 to 2019 at a function to be held in Anna Centenary library on January 22, 2022.





The chief minister also released eight books of the institute, including Dravidian Comparative Grammar-II, A historical Grammar of Tamil.