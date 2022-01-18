Virtual hearing has hit livelihoods: Lawyers

Chennai :

With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Supreme Court and other High courts have shifted to the virtual hearing. Even as the Supreme Court decided to go ahead with the hybrid model of hearing in October 2021, the tsunami of cases due to the Omicron spread made the SC roll back its decision of conducting the hybrid hearing. The same has emerged as the biggest issue for the lawyers’ community.





The Coimbatore Bar Association has taken the issue before Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari stating that the livelihoods of advocates practising in the lower courts suffered much due to the virtual court proceedings.





“As the advocates appear by online mode, many of the lawyers are facing a crisis both economically as well as professionally. Especially, in the district courts, the proceedings are not just a cakewalk, certainly, while we apply for bails. If either side i.e., the government counsels and the counsel for the private petitioners present before the courts for submitting their arguments, the proceedings could easily reach a logical end soon. Therefore, the ACJ shall consider bringing back the hearing method,” PR Arulmozhi, president, Coimbatore Bar Association said in his representation.





According to several junior lawyers and small-time lawyers, they find virtual hearing a hard method to place their arguments before the courts.





“Starting from the filing of cases, every aspect of the courts are online now. Though the senior lawyers could easily adapt to this system, the juniors and independent lawyers are struggling to get their matters listed,” said an advocate who did not want to reveal his name.





The lawyers also pointed out that some unwanted scenes are occurring due to some unlawful people misbehaving during the virtual court.





“Recently, a lawyer was seen with a woman in a compromised position demeaning the decorum of the court. Highly aggrieved by the lawyer’s act, Justice PN Prakash had recommended the ACJ to cancel the virtual hearing and revoke the physical hearing,” he added.