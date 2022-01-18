TN’s pandemic toll crosses 37K

COVID-19 cases in the State saw a further decline in the daily jump as 23,443 new cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 29,63,366.
Chennai: Chennai cases also saw a decline compared to the previous day and logged 8,591 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Chengalpattu recorded 2,236 cases and Coimbatore 2,042. As many as 1,018 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Tiruvallur. Meanwhile, the State Health officials say the decline can also be attributed due to the drop in testing during the holidays and after the testing is increased as people travelled to other districts and States during holidays, a surge can be expected next week in such an instance. As many as 1,35,751 people were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate reached 17 per cent in the State. Chennai recorded a dip in the TPR that stood at 29.7 per cent and Chengalpattu had a 27.5 per cent TPR and Tiruvallur 24.2 per cent. As many as 20 deaths due to the pandemic virus were recorded in the State, of which nine were from Chennai. All the deaths were recorded in people with comorbidities. So far, 37,009 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. In the past 24 hours, 13,551 people have been discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 27,74,009.
