Tamil Nadu tries to wave down Tesla

Chennai :

“Tamil Nadu accounts for 34% share in total planned investments for electric vehicles. Welcome to India’s EV capital. Also Tamil Nadu is one of the top nine renewable energy markets in the world,” said Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday tagging Musk in a tweet.





Speaking to DT Next, Minister Thennarasu said, “Tamil Nadu is the most preferred destination for electric vehicle manufacturing. We have developed an EV policy and an estate in Manalur for EV. New companies are coming to establish charging stations, too.” “The entire ecosystem for EV manufacturing is developing on a grand scale in Tamil Nadu. Compared to other states, TN is the best bet for EV manufacturing because we have developed a robust ecosystem and our policy framework is in tune with the requirements of the industry,” Thennarasu added.





Meanwhile, a top Industries Department official told DT Next on condition of anonymity that it was not the first time that the State government has reached out to Tesla. “We have already held discussions with Tesla. In fact, the government has reached out to all major automobile leaders, inviting them to invest in the State”.





However, before setting up a manufacturing unit, Tesla would read the Indian market thoroughly, the official said, adding that it would take years to set up a manufacturing unit even if Tesla decides to do so.