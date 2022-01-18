60-year-old woman felicitated for rescuing 2 boys

Even as she stood there accepting the felicitations by Central Zone IG V Balakrishnan for saving two teenagers from drowning, S Saroja (60) was beset with anguish over the third boy who died despite her best efforts.
Thiruchirapalli: Saroja of Alavanthipuram was grazing cattle near the Cauvery on January 13 evening when she heard the cries. When she rushed to the spot, she found three boys drowning in the river. She immediately undraped her saree and threw it to the boys. She managed to save Mohanraj (13) and Aswath (14), but her efforts to rescue their friend, Rahul (14) went futile. Rahul’s body was found the next day near Ambi Ayyar farm in Swamimalai police jurisdiction. On Monday, IG Balakrishnan invited her and husband Santhanam, a farm labourer, to his office to felicitate her and handed over a cash reward. However, while narrating the episode, Saroja could not help but express her anguish over the boy she could not rescue.
