After Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu’s proposed tableau for Republic Day parade too rejected

Chennai :

Ahead of the Republic day parade, politics of tableau has heated up after the Centre rejected the proposals of Kerala and West Bengal governments with Mamata Banerjee shooting off a letter to the Prime Minister and Congress alleging partisan and vindictiveness in the selection of the states for the Tableau.





Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin wrote to PM Modi after the state's tableau was excluded from the Republic Day parade, seeking his intervention.





Congress leader BK Hariprasad has alleged that the BJP is vindictive towards non-NDA ruled states. "BJP is having a vindictive attitude towards certain states. The Centre has rejected Kerala government's tableau which was based on Narayana Guru, a philosopher & social reformer."









"He fought against caste-ridden society rejecting his tableau is an insult to the spiritual guru. This smells of #BJP conspiracy," he added. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday too shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to reconsider the decision of excluding West Bengal's tableau. The tableau was to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army (INA) on his 125th birth anniversary.



