More rains expected in coastal districts till Wednesday

Chennai :

Chennaiites woke up to overcast skies and several parts of the city experienced moderate rainfall on Monday morning due to easterly winds. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that the rain is likely to continue along with thunderstorms for the next two days.





“Due to the wind convergence in the lower level currently we are getting easterly wind, so the city experienced moderate rains from this morning, and it is likely to continue for the next two days. Also, north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu – Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur, Thiruvallur, and Nagapattinam to receive light to moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours,” said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.





The official added that the rest of the State is expected to receive light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours.





On Monday, the maximum temperature in the city has come down, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31.1 degrees Celsius and 31.1 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius and 22.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC, Nilgiris and Thiruvallur received the highest amount of rainfall with 6 cm each, followed by Nagapattinam and Villupuram recorded 4 cm of rainfall each, Kancheepuram, Chennai (Nungambakkam), Chengalpattu and Thoothukudi 2 cm each, and Chennai – Anna University and MRC Nagar received 1 cm of rainfall each.





Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John tweeted that the isolated rains in Tamil Nadu to continue till January 18.



