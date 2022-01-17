Tamil Nadu, leaders remember MGR on his 105th birth anniversary

Chennai :

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Bharat Ratna Dr MG Ramachandran's 105th birthday is being celebrated today in all districts across Tamil Nadu.





AIADMK co-ordinator Edappadi Palanisamy tweeted on the occasion of MGR's birthday. In that post he said, "Happy 105th Birthday to our revolutionary leader who lives as the mother of Tamil Nadu through historic projects and has become the god of hearts with immortal glory in the hearts of millions,"









O Panneerselvam, co-coordinator Edappadi Palanisamy and others paid respect to the leader.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government by garlanding his photo at MGR Medical University campus in Guindy.



