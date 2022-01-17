Daily cases drop to 23,975 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The number of COVID cases in the State saw a slight decline from the previous day as 23,975 infections were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The total number of cases of reached 29,39,923.





Chennai saw the highest of 8,987 cases, followed by a spike in Chengalpattu that saw 2,701 and 1,866 cases in Coimbatore. As many as 1,273 cases were reported in Tiruvallur. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Chennai stood at 30 per cent and Tiruvallur recorded 28.5 per cent.





As many as 1,36,559 people were tested and overall TPR was 16.7 per cent. There were 1,42,476 active cases, of which 57,591 were in Chennai.





The deaths stood at 22, with 10 notified from Chennai. The total deaths touched 36,989. The recovery trend also saw an incline with 12,484 recoveries in the past 24 hours.







