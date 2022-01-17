Omicron’s effects not same as Covid-19, notes virologist

Vellore :

The Omicron variant is different from COVID-19 as it affects humans differently. Hence, it should be called COVID-21, said noted virologist Dr T Jacob John.





Talking to DT Next, he said, “The Alpha and Delta variants infected people with influenza (flu) or pneumonia and also affected the oxygen count in the blood (hypoxemia). Whereas. the omicron variant makes the infected person’s comorbidities like diabetes or hypertension worse, even leading to death. That is why hospitals today are filled only with the elderly and patients with comorbidities and not others.”





He further added that between November 23 when it was first detected in South Africa and November 27 when WHO announced the virus to the world, it had already reached Japan and Korea and from there the world in a short time.





Jacob John further added that its short incubation period in the host’s body, quicker transmission and transmission efficiency was the reason why the spread was so quick.





Asked when it would peak, he said, “Peaks differ for different places. Peaks in Vellore and Chennai will be based on population density and the people affected. However nationally, a crystal ball figure would mean that Omicron would peak by January end or the first week of February and the decline will also be as dramatic as its climb up.”



