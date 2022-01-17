TN arranges summer programme for PG Arts and Science students

Chennai :

Now, Post Graduate (PG) students studying in government and government-aided Arts and Science Colleges in the State will have summer training programmes in basic science. Besides, students of State-run schools will take part in Tamil Nadu Students Scientist Congress this year.





The project, proposed by the Directorate of Collegiate Education, aims to give training for first-year PG students in Science viz Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Earth Science and Environmental Science in colleges across the State.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that preference will be given to the students studying in colleges located in rural areas.





He said the main objective of the scheme is to better equip the students in their respective branches by providing them with exposure to lectures by eminent scientists and academicians.





“The training programme will also motivate students to pursue PhD degree in their respective streams of basic Science and also take up careers in that subject. It will be conducted either through online or by physical classes depending on the pandemic situation,” he said.





Pointing out that an official communication would be sent to all the colleges with regard to the training programme, he said the list of the students will be prepared in February-March.





On the proposed Tamil Nadu Students Scientist Congress, the official said higher secondary school students, who actively participate in the ‘Innovators Hub’, which would be set up in the institutions, would be selected for the scientist event.





“The Chief Educational Officer of the respective district will assist suitably in the conduct of student’s screening event at the district level. Students scientists drawn from each district would be deputed along with their mentor to participate, which would be held in Chennai,” he added.





The official said, in the proposed congress, the best students scientist will be selected based on the innovation displayed for an award of Rs 10,000 for the first position, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 for second and third places respectively, besides with certificates and citations. It would also be duly planned to send the best student scientist to places of scientific significance, including NASA.



