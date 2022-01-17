No foreign visitors for Alanganallur Jallikattu

Madurai :

Alanganallur, which has gained worldwide fame for Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, is gearing up to host the event scheduled on Monday. With similar sporting events held at Avaniyapuram and Palamedu, all eyes are now waiting to see Jallikattu here, the last leg of the race in Madurai district.





Since Alanganallur is globally renowned for Jallikattu, normally scores of foreigners would attend the event in a special gallery, but this year, they could hardly make it owing to restrictions imposed to prevent COVID spread, said R Govindaraj, president, Alanganallur Jallikattu Vizha Committee.





Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, Collector S Aneesh Sekhar, South Zone Inspector General of Police TS Anbu and SP V Baskaran inspected the arrangements.





The Minister said on behalf of CM MK Stalin, the best bull, which excelled in the contest, would be offered a car as first prize and each and every bull, which enters through vaadivaasal, would be given a gold coin.





On the other hand, DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has come forward to donate a car as a first prize to the best tamer and a gold coin to each of the tamer, who gets hold of the bull’s hump, Moorthy said.





According to Madurai Deputy Director of Health Services T Senthil Kumar, 30 doctors and 70 paramedical staff have been deputed and, 15 ambulances are in place.



