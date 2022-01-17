3 cops suspended as diff-abled man held on theft charge dies in jail

Coimbatore :

Two sub-inspectors and a constable were placed under suspension by Salem DIG (in-charge) Najmul Hoda in connection with the arrest and mysterious death of a differently abled man in Namakkal district.





Police said Prabakaran, 45, a differently abled from Karuppur, his wife Kamsala, 32 and two others were arrested by police in connection with the theft of 20 sovereigns of gold jewels in the house of Periasamy in Senthamangalam on November 16. Based on a complaint, Senthamangalam police registered a case and arrested Kumar, 35, from Kottapatti in Dharmapuri. Inquiries revealed the involvement of Prabakaran, his wife and Mathivanan, a jewel shop owner. They all were arrested. Police said Prabakaran was remanded in custody at Namakkal sub jail January 11.





Meanwhile, Prabakaran fell ill in jail and was taken to Namakkal GH and then to Salem GH. However, he died around midnight on January 12. His death triggered a protest by family and VCK men at the GH.





The protestors sought action against police and refused to receive the body. Then Salem DIG (in-charge) Najmul Hoda placed Senthamangalam SI’s Chandran, Poongodi and constable Kuzhanthaivelu under suspension. Following that, the family members received the body of Prabakaran on Sunday morning.



